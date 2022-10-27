Petix & Botte Co Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. 10,956,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

