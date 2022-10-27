Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 182.4% in October

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pharming Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

