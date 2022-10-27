ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Up 0.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.28 ($7.43) and last traded at €7.25 ($7.40). Approximately 652,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.21 ($7.36).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSM shares. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.36 and a 200-day moving average of €8.77.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

