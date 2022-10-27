PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:PUTKY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 12,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $48.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

PT United Tractors Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

