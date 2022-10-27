Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 62.8% in October

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the September 30th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quhuo Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:QH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 51,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,867. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

