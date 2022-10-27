QUINT (QUINT) Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $122,943.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars.

