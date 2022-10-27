Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.50.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$32.97 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$29.76 and a twelve month high of C$43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.56. The company has a current ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

