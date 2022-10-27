Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SNYNF traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.77. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

