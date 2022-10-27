SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 223.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 42.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related platform in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.