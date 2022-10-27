Short Interest in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Declines By 92.6%

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gravitas Education Trading Up 8.8 %

GEHI stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 36,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Gravitas Education has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $58.00.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

