Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Grows By 720.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a growth of 720.3% from the September 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,313. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $790.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $829.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.