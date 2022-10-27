Short Interest in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Declines By 68.0%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

PV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 223,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,903. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $537.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.01.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition ( NYSE:PV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

