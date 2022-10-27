Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 58.7%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of XYF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 6,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,867. The company has a market cap of $103.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $123.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

