ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC) Short Interest Down 77.6% in October

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 190,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 949,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SUAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 103,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.26.

About ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

