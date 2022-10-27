SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 7,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

