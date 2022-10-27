SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 7,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (GIGE)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.