Synergy Financial Group LTD Buys 310 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 480,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20. The company has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

