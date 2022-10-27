Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.46-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.70-$17.80 EPS.

TDY stock traded up $16.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.67. 414,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,226. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.04 and a 200-day moving average of $388.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

