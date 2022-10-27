The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $84,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $86,517,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GS traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.