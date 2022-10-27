Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 3.8%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 158,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 107,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$161.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

