Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.7 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,243. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.80.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,359 shares of company stock worth $198,058,651 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.