United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,796,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,177. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

