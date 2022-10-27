United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422,415 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. 590,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

