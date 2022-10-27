UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 5.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,363 shares of company stock worth $15,386,146 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.59. 123,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $507.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.