Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 666,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,617,852. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

