Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.46. 176,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,061. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

