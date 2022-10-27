Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 583,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.48. 1,791,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,053,056. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.