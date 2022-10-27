WOW-token Price Tops $0.0454 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $453.60 million and approximately $5.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.01408649 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005694 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020567 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.01793230 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001481 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04528414 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $19.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.