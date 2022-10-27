Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0550 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $92.66 million and approximately $198,398.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,066,603,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,684,849,214 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,066,521,289 with 1,684,766,947 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05548445 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $181,926.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

