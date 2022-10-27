Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the September 30th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of XIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 4,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,894. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

About Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

