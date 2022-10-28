4,270 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 2.4 %

MCO traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.36. 21,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.