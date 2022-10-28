AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $8.02 on Friday, reaching $145.48. 497,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,327. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $257.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

