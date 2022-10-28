Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,114 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,750 shares of company stock worth $20,739. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

