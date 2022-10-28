Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. 64,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.