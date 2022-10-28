Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.66. 108,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

