Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 7,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 299,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $320,101.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142,445 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 264,212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

