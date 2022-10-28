Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AFMD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 969,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.