Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Shares Up 2%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €1.53 ($1.56) and last traded at €1.53 ($1.56). 5,601,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.50 ($1.53).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €1.70 ($1.73) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, set a €1.50 ($1.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.00.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

