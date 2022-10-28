Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.82. 21,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,996. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.40.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 57.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

