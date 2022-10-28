Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.53.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

AP.UN stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.17. The company had a trading volume of 177,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,044. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$26.15 and a 12 month high of C$48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.27.

Insider Activity at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

