Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.53.
AP.UN stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.17. The company had a trading volume of 177,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,044. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$26.15 and a 12 month high of C$48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.27.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
