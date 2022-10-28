Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded up $7.74 on Friday, reaching $201.74. 17,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

