Amp 1-Day Volume Hits $4.53 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Amp token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amp has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market cap of $177.09 million and $4.53 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003006 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.