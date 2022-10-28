Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.47 billion-$12.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.35 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.95-2.97 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

