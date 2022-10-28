ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,438,300 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 1,919,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,383.0 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

AUKUF remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating and set a $10.33 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

