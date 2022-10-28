Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $33.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 6.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $33,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 98,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.