Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iStar worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,043,000 after buying an additional 154,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iStar by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,466,000 after buying an additional 127,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iStar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,543,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Stock Performance

STAR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 26,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

iStar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About iStar

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.