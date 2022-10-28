Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.27. 103,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,408. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

