Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 284,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

