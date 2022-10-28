Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,413 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

