API3 (API3) Hits One Day Volume of $12.58 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00008717 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $111.43 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

