Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of ACGL traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $56.48. 394,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,123. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $51.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 815.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.